Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.43. The company had a trading volume of 41,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.