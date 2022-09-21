Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 290 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 163,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.