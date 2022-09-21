Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 782 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.63. 1,126,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,884. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

