Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 2,274,864 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

