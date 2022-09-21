Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.09. 205,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.