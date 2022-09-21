Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 562 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 38,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,489. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

