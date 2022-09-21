Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 91 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 68,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $301.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.79.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

