Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE MDT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.