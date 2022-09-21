Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MDT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.