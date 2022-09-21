Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.35

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 1799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$370.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.08.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

