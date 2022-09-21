Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $318.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

