Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

