Mesefa (SEFA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Mesefa has traded down 10% against the dollar. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $3,876.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
