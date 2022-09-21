Metahero (HERO) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.08 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Metahero has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $2.47 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004815 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000358 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031750 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

