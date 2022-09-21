Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 1.2%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.95 ($8.11) and last traded at €7.95 ($8.11). 245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.05 ($8.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.11.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Further Reading

