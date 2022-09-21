Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.