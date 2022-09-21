Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. 3,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,586. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

