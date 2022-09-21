MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.97

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 2605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -1.17.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

