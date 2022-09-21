Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $519,695.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

