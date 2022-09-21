Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,546 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

