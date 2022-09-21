Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT stock remained flat at GBX 86 ($1.04) during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.56. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £68.90 million and a PE ratio of 614.29.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

