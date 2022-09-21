Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $336,831.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00865963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.