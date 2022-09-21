Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 55,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,148. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

