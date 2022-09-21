Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,648. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

