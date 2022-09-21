Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

UNP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

