MoonBear.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,330.00 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $82,512.85 and approximately $9,330.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MoonBear.finance Coin Profile

MoonBear.finance launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance.

MoonBear.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonBear.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonBear.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

