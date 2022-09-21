Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of MS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 989,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,029. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

