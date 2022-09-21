MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Short Interest Update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,360,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 26,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

