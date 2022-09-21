Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

