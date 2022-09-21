Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

