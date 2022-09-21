Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 761 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $178.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

