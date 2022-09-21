Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 283,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Center Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,946,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,433,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IGV stock opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.86.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

