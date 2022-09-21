Mute (MUTE) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Mute (MUTE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Mute coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Mute has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $47,368.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mute has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00855806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Mute is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

