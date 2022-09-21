Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Further Reading

