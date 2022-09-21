NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 7%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. 8,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

