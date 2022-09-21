Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 98,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 296,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

