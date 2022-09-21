NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.09. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 20,618 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 615,906 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.