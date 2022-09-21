Navcoin Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,458,755 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

