NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $366.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00019790 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00089510 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00072641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00032081 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007828 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008956 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
