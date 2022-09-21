NEM Price Reaches $0.0402 (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $362.05 million and $8.75 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

