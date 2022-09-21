Nestree Trading Down 9% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Nestree has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $204,145.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

