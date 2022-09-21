Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Trading 6.9% Higher

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 110,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 309,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.87 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold

(Get Rating)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.