Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Up 2.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.41. 66,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 75,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Newcrest Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

