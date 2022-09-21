Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.17

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as low as $19.08. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 286,843 shares changing hands.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $454.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

