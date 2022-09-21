NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Shares Down 0.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.56. 642,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,728,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.62.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
