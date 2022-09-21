NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,359,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of NEXOF stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. NEXON has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.95.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

