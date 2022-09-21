NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,359,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXOF stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. NEXON has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.95.
NEXON Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXON (NEXOF)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.