NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Acquires 100,009.98 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NXDT traded down 0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 14.71. 146,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.62. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.80 and a fifty-two week high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,229,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $5,630,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

