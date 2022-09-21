Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 3.27 and last traded at 3.23. 101,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,349,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIND. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.95.

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,121,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 175,231 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

