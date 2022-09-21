NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.