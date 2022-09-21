Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 141,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,993,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 161,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

