Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

